New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $431.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $448.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.55.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

About Motorola Solutions



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

