Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $50.34 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.