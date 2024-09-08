NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.30. Approximately 25,844,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 51,282,082 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $4.85.

NIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 439,474 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 127.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 211,936 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in NIO by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 535,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.