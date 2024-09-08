Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Up 14.3%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 114,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 204,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.77.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.