Norden Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 148.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 131.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,222,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 222,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after buying an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,159,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,855,854.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $3,888,852. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Penumbra from $187.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $302.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.33.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

