Norden Group LLC Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Norden Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $40.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

