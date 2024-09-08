Norden Group LLC Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after buying an additional 611,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 627.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,252,000 after buying an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $111,736,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $212.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.74. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

