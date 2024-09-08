Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

