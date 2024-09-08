Norden Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $543.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $552.50 and a 200-day moving average of $533.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

