Norden Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,946,000 after buying an additional 56,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 237,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $81,646,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

