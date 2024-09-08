Norden Group LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $500,685,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,785,000 after buying an additional 621,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after buying an additional 486,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

