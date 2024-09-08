Norden Group LLC Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 120.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.20.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $373.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.