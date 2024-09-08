Norden Group LLC Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 74.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,522,000 after acquiring an additional 623,712 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in MSCI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 1.9 %

MSCI stock opened at $559.85 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.55 and a 200-day moving average of $521.92.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

