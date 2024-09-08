Norden Group LLC Purchases 1,424 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in PTC by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 438,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.0% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in PTC by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 463,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,274,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $164.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,144,130. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

