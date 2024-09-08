Norden Group LLC Purchases 1,840 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 143,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
