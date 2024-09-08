Norden Group LLC Purchases 1,840 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 143,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.