Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,440 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $336,627,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $175.06 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.81. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

