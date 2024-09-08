Norden Group LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Norden Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 239,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,567,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,902 shares of company stock valued at $117,998,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

WDAY stock opened at $254.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.12. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

