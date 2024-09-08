Norden Group LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $746,005,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in American International Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 941,607 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after acquiring an additional 597,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE AIG opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

