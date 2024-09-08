Norden Group LLC Sells 532 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $175.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $177.04. The company has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.