Norden Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $421.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.15 and a 200-day moving average of $406.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

