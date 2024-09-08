Norden Group LLC Sells 99 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $341.37 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

