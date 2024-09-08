North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,329,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $128,089,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $115,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $72,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $305.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

