North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $166.00 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

