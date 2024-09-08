North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 190.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $328.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

