North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average of $161.67.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

