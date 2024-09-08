North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,417,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 81,633 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 293,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.