North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $588,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 136,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 314,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

