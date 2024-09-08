North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SRE opened at $82.10 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

