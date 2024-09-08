North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $389,000 in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHEFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

