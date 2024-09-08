North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $389,000 in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.