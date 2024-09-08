North Star Asset Management Inc. Invests $401,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $198.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $204.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

