North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,132 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

