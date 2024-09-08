North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $339.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.30. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.41.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

