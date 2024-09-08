North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of YUM opened at $133.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

