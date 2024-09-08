North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $58.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

