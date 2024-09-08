North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$56.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s current price.

NWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North West presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.80.

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. North West has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$51.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Equities research analysts expect that North West will post 3.3071325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. In other North West news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. Insiders sold a total of 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $497,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

