Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.81. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

