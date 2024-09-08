NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$119.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

In other NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Peter Aghar bought 35,000 shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.

