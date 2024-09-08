NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$119.14 million during the quarter.
In other NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Peter Aghar bought 35,000 shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.
