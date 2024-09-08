Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,175 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $444.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

