Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Lessened by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day moving average is $168.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,379 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $771,579.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $21,217,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,481. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

