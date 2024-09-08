Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

NUS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NUS opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.34 million, a P/E ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 698,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after buying an additional 274,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

