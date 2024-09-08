NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $13,291,200.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $13,564,800.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $13,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $14,287,200.00.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 766.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 275,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,040,000 after buying an additional 243,751 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,512,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,208,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, NCP Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 922.3% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 179,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 162,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

