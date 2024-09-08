Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

About Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

