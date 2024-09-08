Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) & KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Financial Review

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Onyx Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.40 $1.00 billion $0.99 27.12 Onyx Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Onyx Acquisition Co. I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. 76.7% of Onyx Acquisition Co. I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.97% 39.49% 11.41% Onyx Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Onyx Acquisition Co. I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

Onyx Acquisition Co. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

