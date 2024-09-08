OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.68. OPAL Fuels shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 250 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 76.3% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 167,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

