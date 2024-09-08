OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OptimumBank by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

