Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

Oracle stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.47. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

