Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $170.90 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.75 and a 200 day moving average of $181.53.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at $708,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,114.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

