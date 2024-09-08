Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 944.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,268,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 598,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,188,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

