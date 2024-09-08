Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GME. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $373,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 14.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,689,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 209,861 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

GameStop Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.00 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

