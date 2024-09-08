Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $6,146,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 48.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 252,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Alcoa Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

